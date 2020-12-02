LPD: Rottweiler puppy stolen from owner’s yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a puppy they believe was stolen from its owner’s yard.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on W Street and 32nd Streets, for a report of a stolen dog.

The homeowner told police that between 10 and 11 a.m., their 9-month old rottweiler puppy was missing.

LPD said the dog’s name is Nemesis and was secured to a cable with a lock at the end of its leash, which all seemed to be intact though the dog was gone.

Officers said the puppy is valued at $1,300 and at this time they have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

