Advertisement

LPD: Rottweiler puppy stolen from owner’s yard

(WCJB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a puppy they believe was stolen from its owner’s yard.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on W Street and 32nd Streets, for a report of a stolen dog.

The homeowner told police that between 10 and 11 a.m., their 9-month old rottweiler puppy was missing.

LPD said the dog’s name is Nemesis and was secured to a cable with a lock at the end of its leash, which all seemed to be intact though the dog was gone.

Officers said the puppy is valued at $1,300 and at this time they have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call
Daeveion Graham and Leul Howell
LPD: 3 teens facing charges after buildings damaged by gunfire

Latest News

ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska’s prison system
A Grand Island woman was cited for child abuse after police said she left her four year old...
Grand Island mother cited for child abuse after 4-year-old left home alone
Khaled Khalil
LPD: Man uses lotion & vaseline at 2 businesses without buying
Lied Center for Performing Arts
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s The Nutcracker postponed