Missing inmate arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Police Department. Officers took Brandon Imes (#85877) into custody in the area of North 15th Street and Hilltop. Imes failed to return to the facility on the morning of Nov. 26, 2020 from his job in the community.

Imes started serving his sentence on June 15, 2020. He was sentenced to one year in prison on charges out of Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He has a tentative release date of December 14, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

