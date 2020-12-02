Advertisement

Missing inmate arrested in Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Police Department. Officers took Brandon Imes (#85877) into custody in the area of North 15th Street and Hilltop. Imes failed to return to the facility on the morning of Nov. 26, 2020 from his job in the community.

Imes started serving his sentence on June 15, 2020. He was sentenced to one year in prison on charges out of Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He has a tentative release date of December 14, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call

Latest News

CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Santa visits
Socially distanced Santa activities around Lincoln
Lancaster County Jail reports positive COVID-19 cases within its general population housing
Early Days Of December
“Dashing” Into December...