NDCS inmate dies, more employees test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday night that an inmate has died, possibly from the Coronavirus.

In a press release, NDCS says the man was in his 70s and died at a Lincoln hospital. The department says the inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized in mid-November.

In addition to the Coronavirus, he also had underlying medical conditions, according to the release.

NDCS says the inmate was sentenced for first degree sexual assault of a minor out of Lancaster County.

If the inmate has died from the virus, it would mark the sixth virus-related fatality for NDCS inmates since the pandemic began impacting Nebraska.

Later Tuesday night, Corrections announced four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members are employed at the following locations: the Omaha Correctional Center (2), the Lincoln Correctional Center (1) and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (1).

Right now, NDCS has 107 staff members quarantining with active cases of the virus.

