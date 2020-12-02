Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call
Daeveion Graham and Leul Howell
LPD: 3 teens facing charges after buildings damaged by gunfire

Latest News

The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive
City of Seward to discuss citywide mask mandate.
City of Seward to discuss mask mandate Thursday and Friday
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
This season is going to be a big season for holiday shopping and USPS and the Police Department...
What you need to know if you’re holiday shopping online