Socially distanced Santa activities around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Socially distanced Santa visits, it’s just another activity only 2020 could bring.

A casual conversation in a backyard led to the purchase of a Santa suit that Troy Hobza will be wearing for at least the next few Saturdays outside Calvert Elementary.

“Christmas has to endure,” said Hobza. “Because we don’t know what 2021 is going to bring. I think it’s good for the psyche of these kids if we can have to most normal Christmas that we can provide as adults.”

Hobza owns Legacy Entertainment which does weddings, parties, and gatherings but has been hurting as well during the pandemic. He says this is a way to give back to the community.

Hobza says these appearances will be free, the first will be this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The plan is to do it every Saturday between now and Christmas and as many other events as they can safely.

“Gives the kids a chance to drive by and wave at Santa,” said Hobza. “If they have any letters that they have to take back to the North Pole as well.”

Across town, Glenn Harms has created a website for kids to Zoom with Santa Claus.

With smaller sessions costing a fee and big groups being free.

“A lot of kids can’t afford to see Santa Claus and the sites that are online now are expensive,” said Harms. “None of them have free group ones so I figured if they just get a group of 10,20 kids.”

Some traditional Lincoln Santa spots will look different as well.

SouthPointe Pavilions will be offering virtual visits with Santa, with $5 donations going to the People’s City Mission.

Gateway Mall will offer both Zoom and in-person Santa visits but those will be socially distanced and by appointment.

Those in charge of all these events say it’s all about keeping traditions with a twist intact.

“We wanna give some kind of hope for these kids,” said Chris Jones with Legacy Entertainment. “We just wanna make them happy and give them that little sparkle of Christmas.”

