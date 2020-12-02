Advertisement

South 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection to open Wednesday

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The South 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the city of Lincoln announced.

A roundabout has been installed in the intersection.

The area had been closed since June. This safety improvement project includes:

  • A roundabout at the intersection
  • Resurfacing
  • LED street lighting
  • Storm sewer improvements
  • Drainage improvements

Work behind the curb may continue through December. Final grading, seeding and pavement markings will be completed in spring 2021. This safety improvement project was coordinated with the resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard to minimize impacts to residents and the traveling public.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience throughout these projects.

