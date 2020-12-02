Trueblood begins coaching career, returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 2019, Nebraska basketball fans chanted his name. “John-ny! John-ny!” Walk-on guard Johnny Trueblood became a fan favorite during the Huskers’ unexpected post-season run in the final year of the Tim Miles era. Trueblood, an all-state guard from Elkhorn South, was inserted into the lineup during senior night. As injuries mounted on the Nebraska roster, Miles continued to lean on Trueblood, who helped the Huskers win an NIT game at home against Butler.

Less than two years later, Trueblood is back at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but on the opposing bench. He’s a first-year grad assistant at South Dakota. The Huskers host the Coyotes at 8:00 p.m. on BTN.

Trueblood is beginning his coaching career, while taking on a variety of roles on the USD staff. Earlier this week, Trueblood served as a scout team player during practice.

