Advertisement

Trueblood begins coaching career, returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 2019, Nebraska basketball fans chanted his name. “John-ny! John-ny!” Walk-on guard Johnny Trueblood became a fan favorite during the Huskers’ unexpected post-season run in the final year of the Tim Miles era. Trueblood, an all-state guard from Elkhorn South, was inserted into the lineup during senior night. As injuries mounted on the Nebraska roster, Miles continued to lean on Trueblood, who helped the Huskers win an NIT game at home against Butler.

Less than two years later, Trueblood is back at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but on the opposing bench. He’s a first-year grad assistant at South Dakota. The Huskers host the Coyotes at 8:00 p.m. on BTN.

Trueblood is beginning his coaching career, while taking on a variety of roles on the USD staff. Earlier this week, Trueblood served as a scout team player during practice.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
LLCHD reports five more deaths from COVID-19
LPD: Driver threatens to kill man in Walmart parking lot
Cruiser Struck by Drunk Driver
Driver hits back of LPD cruiser
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call

Latest News

Nebraska topped USD on Tuesday night at PBA.
Huskers overcome slow start, top South Dakota at home
Huskers top South Dakota
Huskers top South Dakota
trueblood
Trueblood returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
Huskers move forward with 2-QB system