5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

The individuals were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s who were hospitalized, and a man and a woman in their 90s who were in long-term care facilities.

That brings the community total to 90, and 16 since Monday of this week.

230 new cases were also confirmed by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department bringing the local total to 17,683.

Recoveries: up from 5,273 to 5,317

Weekly positivity rate:

November 22 through 28: 29.6 percent

November 29 through December 3: 37 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 158 with 93 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 65 from other communities (seven on ventilators).

For more information, view the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

