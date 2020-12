LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Justin Wiersema scored 27 points to lead Concordia to its eight straight win. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to defeat Hastings College, 86-77, on Wednesday night at Lynn Farrell Arena. Gage Smith contributed 20 points while Crete native Carter Kent added 13 points for the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0).

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.