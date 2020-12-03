Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call
Daeveion Graham and Leul Howell
LPD: 3 teens facing charges after buildings damaged by gunfire

Latest News

Paul Morse absolutely adores art, especially spray paint, and this holiday season, he’s hoping...
Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch
The artist says he hopes to make the neighborhood kids smile and give them a sense of self.
Spray-painted Christmas display brings joy to Rhode Island neighborhood
Lincoln Police said on Wednesday at least six rounds struct the Hall of Justice during protests...
Lincoln Police release protests and rioting findings, new video of gunfire
Lancaster County basketball teams wait to practice while NSAA season starts