Friday Forecast: Sunshine & mild weather to finish the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather as we head into Friday and the weekend is expected to remain mild and dry as the overall weather pattern over the next week will remain very quiet with generally above average temperatures and dry conditions expected as we continue our march into December.

On Friday, sunny skies and seasonally mild temperatures are expected for Lincoln and much of the state. There will be a weak cold front that backs into the state into Friday, but all we’ll see from this is winds turning to the north and northwest at 5 to 10 MPH. We’ll likely start our day with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s across the state before reaching the low 50s in eastern Nebraska.

Even warmer weather is expected for central and western Nebraska on Friday with temperatures likely reaching the mid to upper 50s to low 60s!

The weather into the weekend is expected to remain quiet and dry with temperatures cooling back perhaps by a few degrees into early this weekend for eastern Nebraska behind a weak cold front. Saturday and Sunday should both see above average temperatures across the state ranging from the mid 40s to mid and upper 50s.

Not much really changes as we head into next week as the weather pattern will continue to support mostly sunny, mild, and dry weather across the state. Temperatures should actually continue to climb through the week next week with highs in the mid 40s for Lincoln on Monday and then into the 50s to near 60° for Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week.

There is little to no chance for moisture as we head over the next week.

