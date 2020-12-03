Advertisement

Governor lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for Nebraska

By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Nebraska in the coming weeks, State officials are laying out just how many vaccines we can expect.

Governor Pete Ricketts said vaccines will be limited for at least four months.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Program expects vaccines by Dec. 13. By the end of the year, they predict the State will have just over 100,000 vaccines. This means around 5 percent of the Nebraska population is projected to get a COVID-19 vaccine by then.

Nebraska DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said, “As COVID-19 vaccine supply increases, more Nebraskans will receive the vaccine. Another critical component that we have been working on is the proper infrastructure of data transmission.”

Pfizer is expected to provide the first batch of vaccines in two weeks. State officials say they’ll have nearly 16,000 of them by then.

The next week, it’s projected that Pfizer will provide nearly 20,000 vaccines and Moderna just over 32,000.

And the week after Christmas, Pfizer will have over 23,000 and Moderna over 14,000.

According to Governor Ricketts, only people 18 and over will get the vaccine first. Health care providers including nurses, pharmacists and EMS personnel will be the first to get them.

“It’s vitally important that those on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic stay as healthy as possible and that we reduce their chances of spreading the virus,” Ling said.

Although this is only a limited amount for the end of the year, Governor Ricketts expects to have vaccines for all Nebraskans by April of next year.

