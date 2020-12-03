Huskers hopeful for Mills’ return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills has missed the Huskers’ last two games with an injury. The senior I-Back could return when Nebraska travels to Purdue on Saturday.

“Fingers crossed,” head coach Scott Frost said when addressing reporters via Zoom on Thursday.

Mills was injured in the Huskers’ lone win of the season, a 30-23 victory over Penn State. Mills left the game in the first quarter after just three carries.

An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention performer in 2019, Mills has been a missing link in the Huskers’ slumping offense. Mills has rushed the ball 31 times for 99 yards.

In his absence, the Huskers have leaned on youngsters Marvin Scott III, Rahmir Johnson, and Wan’Dale Robinson, who started the season at wide receiver.

Nebraska plays Purdue on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The game will be televised on BTN.

College football games continue to get canceled, rescheduled, and the Big Ten is a mess.



Nebraska HC Scott Frost: "We're going to play any chance we get to play." #Huskers pic.twitter.com/FxyusBmmTi — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 3, 2020

