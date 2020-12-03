Advertisement

Huskers hopeful for Mills’ return

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)(Joshua A. Bickel | Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispat)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills has missed the Huskers’ last two games with an injury. The senior I-Back could return when Nebraska travels to Purdue on Saturday.

“Fingers crossed,” head coach Scott Frost said when addressing reporters via Zoom on Thursday.

Mills was injured in the Huskers’ lone win of the season, a 30-23 victory over Penn State. Mills left the game in the first quarter after just three carries.

An All-Big Ten Honorable Mention performer in 2019, Mills has been a missing link in the Huskers’ slumping offense. Mills has rushed the ball 31 times for 99 yards.

In his absence, the Huskers have leaned on youngsters Marvin Scott III, Rahmir Johnson, and Wan’Dale Robinson, who started the season at wide receiver.

Nebraska plays Purdue on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The game will be televised on BTN.

