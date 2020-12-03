Man arrested after ramming LPD cruiser and injuring officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re learning more about an incident that happened at a Southeast U-Stop around 8 a.m. Thursday. LPD said the incident is tied to several other disturbances at Lincoln gas stations.

Just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Casey’s General Store on 48th Street, in Southeast Lincoln, on a report of a theft.

LPD said responding officers spoke with an employee who reported that a man had been going into gas stations asking for money. The employee told police he took a cup of coffee and left without paying.

According to LPD, officers are familiar with the man, as they’ve responded to previous incidents he’s been involved in that are similar.

Officers said the man was driving a red Oldsmobile Intrigue and they were given a license plate number, as well as a description from witnesses.

During the morning, LPD said officers responded to at least seven other gas stations where the man was reported to be causing disturbances.

Officers were then called to the U-Stop on 70th and Pioneers where employees indicated a man had shown up and was threatening employees. According to police, the man took cigars and continued causing a disturbance that could be heard by 911 dispatchers.

LPD said responding officers made contact with the man near his car. They parked behind the suspect vehicle as a way to prevent him from leaving, but officers said the man got into his car and then started ramming the cruiser which pinned an officer, seriously injuring him.

LPD said the officer was taken to the hospital by an ambulance; he was alert and conscious at the time.

Officers have arrested the man, though his identity has not been released yet.

A 10/11 reporter witnessed an LPD SUV with front-end damage at the U-Stop gas station near 70th and Pioneers.

Two other vehicles were seen with damage near 70th and Normal.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.