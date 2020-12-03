LPD: Driver arrested for hitting teen with car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 13-year-old girl was recently hit by a car when the driver sped away from the area after trying to get in a fight, police said.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to W Dawes Avenue and NW 8th Street, in Northwest Lincoln, for a fight where a car hit someone.

LPD said responding officers learned 19-year-old Briley Phillip had gone to that area to get in a fight.

According to police, when Phillip got there several cars showed up at the same time and surrounded her car.

Officers said Phillip didn’t get out of her car and a fight did not happen. However, witnesses told police that Phillip’s car drove over a curb, and hit a 13-year-old girl who was not involved in the disturbance.

The 13-year-old had minor injuries, according to police.

Witnesses identified Phillip as the driver who hit the 13-year-old. Phillip was arrested at her home and is facing second-degree assault charges, as well as willful reckless driving charges.

