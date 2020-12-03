LPD: Man confronted while cutting padlock on storage unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing burglary charges after police say he was confronted while cutting a padlock on a storage unit.

On Wednesday, around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Spare Room Storage where a witness told responding officers he had seen a man actively cutting padlocks on units.

LPD said the witness confronted the man and saw there was no longer a padlock on one of the units, and the man gave an excuse as to why he was there, then got in his car and left.

About 10 minutes later, LPD said officers made contact with 45-year-old Jeffrey Blazek, his car matching witness descriptions, near 20th and Fairfield Streets.

LPD said officers saw a grinder, which would be used to cut locks, in plain view. Officers searched Blazek’s car and found three cut locks, a stolen chainsaw and other items believed to be stolen.

According to police, Blazek also had a flashlight and lock pick kit.

Blazek was arrested and is facing burglary charges, as well as possession of burglar’s tools charges.

LPD said Blazek is facing burglary charges for a storage unit break in on Tuesday.

In that case, the victim told police that sometime between November 24th and December 1st, someone had removed the lock from his storage unit and taken three chainsaws, a floor jack, as well as climbing rope.

