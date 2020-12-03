Advertisement

LPD: Man trashes downtown U-Stop, gets tased when confronting officers

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who set a trashcan on fire and threw items around inside a U-Stop gas station was tased by officers, Lincoln police said.

Officers were dispatched to the the U-Stop at 11th and Lincoln Mall around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LPD said responding officers were told a man had a knife and was knocking items down and breaking things inside the store.

According to police, the man threw a bottle at the witness who called 911.

LPD said when officers arrived at the U-Stop, the store was in disarray and there was smoke coming from a trashcan where the suspect had started a fire using a lighter.

Officers said Martin Markvicka, 32, confronted responding officers outside the store while armed with a knife.

According to police, Markvicka ignored commands to drop the knife. Police said officers tried negotiating with Markvicka to drop the knife for a long time and eventually an officer deployed a taser to take him into custody.

Markvicka was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and then arrested.

LPD said officers found a bag containing 1.1 grams of meth while searching Markvicka.

Markvicka is facing first degree arson charges, criminal mischief, as well as possession of a controlled substance charges.

