Miller takes on coaching role while out with injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior linebacker Collin Miller won’t play again in 2020 after suffering a spinal concussion on November 21st. Miller is staying involved with the Huskers, though. He’s taking on a coaching role in which Miller attends all position meetings.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says Miller gets daily practice itineraries, instructs his teammates, and offers encouragement to the slumping Huskers (1-4). Nebraska plays at Purdue on Saturday.

“As many guys like Collin Miller we can get in this program, we need them,” Chinander said. “He’s a warrior. He loves Nebraska. He just wants to help. He’s still a big part of what’s going on.”

Miller, a senior captain, attended practice two days after suffering an injury which paused the Illinois game more than 10 minutes. Miller tackled an Illinois ball carrier and fell to the ground on his back with his helmet hitting the Memorial Stadium turf. Miller had to be stabilized and carted off on a stretcher. He stayed in the hospital overnight and was released the following day.

Teammates say Miller’s presence at practice has been important. Senior defensive back Deontai Williams says Miller is constantly hyping players up.

