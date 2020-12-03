More sun than clouds for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies expected for Thursday with just a few passing clouds in the afternoon. It won’t be as breezy, westerly wind 5 to 15 mph. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s.

More sunshine with above average temperatures. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear and seasonably cold for tonight with low bottoming out in the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild the high in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

The weekend will be dry with a few scattered clouds and breezy at times. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday with the above average temperatures continuing. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s and mostly sunny. Mainly sunny for Tuesday and mild, highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be very pleasant with sunshine and the high in the upper 50s. Average high for this time of year is around 40 degrees.

Mainly dry conditions with above average temperatures continue. (1011 Weather Team)

