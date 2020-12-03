Advertisement

More sun than clouds for Thursday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies expected for Thursday with just a few passing clouds in the afternoon. It won’t be as breezy, westerly wind 5 to 15 mph. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s.

More sunshine with above average temperatures.
More sunshine with above average temperatures.(1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear and seasonably cold for tonight with low bottoming out in the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild the high in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

The weekend will be dry with a few scattered clouds and breezy at times. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Dry weather is expected through Wednesday with the above average temperatures continuing. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s and mostly sunny. Mainly sunny for Tuesday and mild, highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be very pleasant with sunshine and the high in the upper 50s. Average high for this time of year is around 40 degrees.

Mainly dry conditions with above average temperatures continue.
Mainly dry conditions with above average temperatures continue.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
COVID-19 generic
3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Khaled Khalil
LPD: Man uses lotion & vaseline at 2 businesses without buying
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Law enforcement enters home in Hayes Center
Man arrested for apparent kidnapping in Southwest Nebraska

Latest News

A Decent December Day
A Decidedly “Docile” December...
Above average temperatures return Thursday and should stick around.
Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Cooler today, variable clouds and breezy.
A typical early December day Wednesday
Early Days Of December
“Dashing” Into December...