Advertisement

One person bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin’s ‘Big Cat Rescue’

Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.
Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.(gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Rescue has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by an animal Thursday morning.

The Tampa-based exotic cat rescue is run by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame thanks to Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary.

The organization confirms that Candy Couser, a volunteer of 5 years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba.

According to a statement from the organization, Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there. Couser opened a guillotine tunnel door that was supposed to remain shut. She reached her arm in to unclip the lock, and Kimba attacked, nearly ripping Couser’s arm off at the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital. The rescue says that Candy was still conscious and was concerned about Kimba.

The tiger has been placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.

Big Cat Rescue has been closed due to the coronavirus and has been trying to raise funds to offset operating costs. ABC7 has reached out to Hillsborough Fire and Rescue for more information.

This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level...

Posted by Big Cat Rescue on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
COVID-19 generic
3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Khaled Khalil
LPD: Man uses lotion & vaseline at 2 businesses without buying
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Law enforcement enters home in Hayes Center
Man arrested for apparent kidnapping in Southwest Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly
This image taken by panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5...
Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
Briley Phillip
LPD: Driver arrested for hitting teen with car
Jeffrey Blazek
LPD: Man confronted while cutting padlock on storage unit
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort