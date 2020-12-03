Advertisement

Police investigating after tools & climbing rope were stolen from storage unit

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary where tools and climbing rope were stolen from a storage unit.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday police responded to a burglary at Spare Room Storage, on N 27th Street in Northeast Lincoln.

A man told police that sometime between November 24th and December 1st, someone had removed the lock from his storage unit and taken three chainsaws, a floor jack, as well as climbing rope.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence.

LPD estimates the loss around $2,500.

If you know anything about this case, you’re encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

