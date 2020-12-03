Tri County students create mental health resource

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve entered the 9th month of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been adjusting to new school routines since spring break; that’s why kids’ mental health is a priority. Now, some Tri County students are taking charge.

High school seniors deal with uncertainties of the future navigating career or college choices. The class of 2020 is also deal with the stress of a pandemic.

“It’s made it extremely tough,” said Cole Siems, Tri County senior. “You don’t know what’s going to happen the next day. You don’t know if you’ll be able to show up to school the next day.”

Four Tri County high school seniors, Anna Schmidt, Maya Maxwell, Cole Siems and Drew Garrison, are taking mental health matters into their own hands.

“We just decided that there’s nothing out there that’s teens for teens... it’s always an adult making things for teens,” said Drew Garrison, Tri County senior. “We thought it would be a good idea to make something that a teen has wrote for another teen.”

The resource is called “Give it a Try- Well Being Tips Crafted by Teens for Teens.” The goal is to find one or more tasks on the list to do during the pandemic to avoid isolation.

“We wanted students to have new ideas for how to make a good day better and how to make a bad day better,” said Anna Schmidt, Tri County senior. “We came up with 10 different things after canvasing our student body with their ideas.”

These seniors don’t want their classmates and other students to feel alone during this time.

“If you’re having a bad day you need to talk to someone and let them know, or figure out how to make it a better day,” said Garrison. “It (pandemic) sucks, but we have to get through it somehow.”

”It’s been phenomenal what we’ve done with it and the help and support we’ve received,” said Siems.

Tri County’s principal, Ryan Clark, is in his first year leading the school. He said he’s not surprised these kids are stepping up because they’ve been leaders all through out high school. He adds that students have great ideas and adults need to give them the opportunity to showcase them.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.