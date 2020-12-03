Advertisement

Tri County students create mental health resource

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve entered the 9th month of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been adjusting to new school routines since spring break; that’s why kids’ mental health is a priority. Now, some Tri County students are taking charge.

High school seniors deal with uncertainties of the future navigating career or college choices. The class of 2020 is also deal with the stress of a pandemic.

“It’s made it extremely tough,” said Cole Siems, Tri County senior. “You don’t know what’s going to happen the next day. You don’t know if you’ll be able to show up to school the next day.”

Four Tri County high school seniors, Anna Schmidt, Maya Maxwell, Cole Siems and Drew Garrison, are taking mental health matters into their own hands.

“We just decided that there’s nothing out there that’s teens for teens... it’s always an adult making things for teens,” said Drew Garrison, Tri County senior. “We thought it would be a good idea to make something that a teen has wrote for another teen.”

The resource is called “Give it a Try- Well Being Tips Crafted by Teens for Teens.” The goal is to find one or more tasks on the list to do during the pandemic to avoid isolation.

“We wanted students to have new ideas for how to make a good day better and how to make a bad day better,” said Anna Schmidt, Tri County senior. “We came up with 10 different things after canvasing our student body with their ideas.”

These seniors don’t want their classmates and other students to feel alone during this time.

“If you’re having a bad day you need to talk to someone and let them know, or figure out how to make it a better day,” said Garrison. “It (pandemic) sucks, but we have to get through it somehow.”

”It’s been phenomenal what we’ve done with it and the help and support we’ve received,” said Siems.

Tri County’s principal, Ryan Clark, is in his first year leading the school. He said he’s not surprised these kids are stepping up because they’ve been leaders all through out high school. He adds that students have great ideas and adults need to give them the opportunity to showcase them.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor apologizes, says daughter will no longer participate in tennis
LSO: Woman nearly loses $30,000 in Amazon account scam
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Woman chased by man with chainsaw shares story
Person stabbed in the hand during home invasion robbery Monday night
Police discover home invasion & robbery while responding to unrelated call
Daeveion Graham and Leul Howell
LPD: 3 teens facing charges after buildings damaged by gunfire

Latest News

Lincoln Police said on Wednesday at least six rounds struct the Hall of Justice during protests...
Lincoln Police release protests and rioting findings, new video of gunfire
Lancaster County basketball teams wait to practice while NSAA season starts
Students create mental health resource
Students create mental health resource
City of Seward to discuss citywide mask mandate.
City of Seward to discuss mask mandate Thursday and Friday