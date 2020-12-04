Advertisement

Additional SNAP benefits coming in January

The State of Nebraska is doing a one time increase in SNAP benefits.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing emergency supplemental allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who receive benefits for the month of December on January 8. On November 5, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, DHHS would file a request with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutritional Service (FNS) to provide emergency allotment funds for Nebraska households that are receiving SNAP benefits. As previously announced, emergency supplemental allotments for the month of November will be issued to eligible SNAP households on December 8.

SNAP recipients will not have to take any action to receive supplemental support as recipients will be issued increased benefits directly on their EBT cards. Households receiving SNAP benefits will see supplements to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale. If there are four individuals in a household and that household is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the supplement will raise their benefits to the maximum allowed for households of four, which is $680 per month – or an increase of $180. Total benefits will be different based on each household’s regular monthly allotment for the month in which they qualify for benefits.

Household Size - Maximum Size Allotment

1 $204

2 $374

3 $535

4 $680

5 $807

6 $969

7 $1,071

8 $1,224

