ESPN featuring Team Jack and Andy Hoffman

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman and his family(Facebook)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hoffman’s are fairly famous around these parts.

Jack Hoffman is known for his incredible touchdown run in the 2013 Spring Game, while battling brain cancer. It’s a battle he’s been winning ever since, but in 2020 the family was dealt another blow.

Jack’s dad, Andy, was diagnosed with brain cancer, and Friday night a ESPN is featuring their story called “Twice the Fight.”

Andy has made it his life mission to help children like his son beat the disease, but he didnt’ know he’d have to battle his own cancer. This story is airing as part of an ESPN series highlighting the importance of cancer research.

“(The goal is) Bringing awareness to the disease and the cause and hopefully people will continue to research Team Jack and see what we’ve done and what we’re doing,” said Kylie Dockter, Executive Director, Team Jack Foundation. “Hopefully that’ll lead to more funds to help us to continue to fund our mission.”

Love, selflessness and perseverance are just a few topics highlighted in Friday night’s feature. It’s debuting in a new E60 episode on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. Also, E60 Pictures: Twice the Fight will air on ABC on Sunday, December 6 at 1:30 PM CT.

