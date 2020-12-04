Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for events to enjoy this weekend, look no further than Friday Fast Facts compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln City Libraries Presents Read Woke Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries are inviting you to participate in the Read Woke Challenge. The purpose of the challenge is to encourage reading that starts conversations that lead to positive change in our community. By taking part in this challenge, participants can choose from hundreds of books that: Challenge a social norm; Give voice to the voiceless; Provide information about a group that has been disenfranchised; Seek to challenge the status quo; Have a protagonist from an underrepresented or oppressed group.

Daily through Jan. 31, 2021; Free-online

More info: HERE

Miracle on 91st Street

Let’s start celebrating the holiday season with this event. This drive-thru Christmas celebration is free for the whole family. Hop in the vehicle and come see the live nativity scene, Christmas displays, Santa and more. Don’t forget to bring your letters for Santa!

Saturday 5-8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Haymarket Unwrapped

It’s the holiday season in the Haymarket and you’re invited to spend your weekend with us! Shop amazing deals & discounts while enjoying the wonderful food and beverages that the Haymarket has to offer. Still trying to find that perfect gift for a loved one? Here is your perfect opportunity! Register for your free ticket ahead of time now!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

More info: HERE

Advent Remembrance Tree Lighting

Calvary Catholic Cemetery provides an outdoor Christmas tree on which the community can hang ornaments in memory of their departed loved ones. Placement of ornaments begins on December 1. You may stop by the cemetery office for a free ornament to decorate for your loved ones. Ornaments can be added throughout Advent and Christmas and remain on the tree through January 6, the feast of the Epiphany.

Saturday 5:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Deck the Halls

Get into the holiday spirit with your symphony! LSO welcomes Tom Trenney as guest conductor of a 24-piece orchestra for a performance of holiday classics, including White Christmas, Fantasia on Greensleeves, and Gesù Bambino. Drew Duncan, beloved Lincoln tenor, will join the orchestra for pieces such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”

Sunday 2 and 6 p.m.; $15 Individual, $25 Household, $35 Premium

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.