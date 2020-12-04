HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Dec. 3)
The 2020-2021 NSAA basketball tournament tipped off on Thursday across Nebraska. Here are the scores from opening night:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst 66, Ravenna 39
Arapahoe 48, Overton 22
Arlington 50, West Point-Beemer 48
Arthur County 48, South Platte 40
Auburn 69, Weeping Water 26
Aurora 50, Adams Central 44
Bennington 71, Wahoo 64
Blair 64, Harlan, Iowa 60
Blue Hill 45, Kenesaw 34
Central Valley 69, Palmer 45
Crete 49, Columbus Lakeview 29
Cross County 64, McCool Junction 43
Deshler 48, Exeter/Milligan 21
East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Riverside 51
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49
Elm Creek 70, Shelton 41
Freeman 52, Palmyra 41
Friend 39, Lewiston 37
Hastings 53, Seward 29
Hershey 64, Perkins County 36
Hitchcock County 41, Cambridge 30
Johnson-Brock 56, Sidney, Iowa 44
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Oakland-Craig 46
Lutheran High Northeast 61, Wisner-Pilger 50
Medicine Valley 66, Southwest 34
Norfolk Catholic 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 54
North Bend Central 71, Twin River 42
Omaha Concordia 74, Boys Town 51
Papillion-LaVista South 70, South Sioux City 23
Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29
Pleasanton 70, Axtell 62
Schuyler 51, Madison 24
Southern Valley 46, Minden 39
Spalding Academy 52, Heartland Lutheran 38
St. Paul 75, Gibbon 42
Stuart 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 37
Wakefield 53, Pender 43
Walthill 81, Santee 57
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Tri County 49
Winnebago 55, Homer 40
Wood River 53, Superior 21
York 64, Ralston 59
Millard North 95, Columbus 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Grand Island 33
Papillion-LaVista 54, Elkhorn South 52
Gretna 49, Omaha North 35
Omaha Benson 72, Omaha Burke 62
Omaha Central 97, Omaha Northwest 57
Western Conference Tournament(equals)
Alliance 60, Sidney 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 56, Aurora 38
Alma 44, Bertrand 31
Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23
Bennington 61, Wahoo 36
Blair 55, Omaha Mercy 36
Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26
Broken Bow 52, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28
Central Valley 51, Palmer 37
Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40
Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27
Diller-Odell 41, Pawnee City 26
East Butler 64, Cedar Bluffs 15
Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20
Exeter/Milligan 29, Deshler 27
Freeman 55, Palmyra 39
Fullerton 58, Burwell 28
Harvard 53, Giltner 15
Hastings 53, Seward 29
Heartland Lutheran 55, Spalding Academy 25
Hershey 48, Perkins County 34
Lewiston 47, Friend 36
Lexington 48, Gothenburg 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, Oakland-Craig 37
Louisville 50, Conestoga 32
Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31
Madison 34, Schuyler 28
Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 48
North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16
North Central 60, Boyd County 22
North Platte 63, Grand Island Northwest 41
O’Neill 46, Valentine 26
Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Norfolk Catholic 35
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Bishop Neumann 29
Osceola 60, St. Edward 19
Overton 58, Arapahoe 32
Pender 54, Wakefield 53
Pierce 55, Howells/Dodge 43
Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26
Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Ravenna 49, Amherst 40
Santee 79, Walthill 38
Sidney, Iowa 44, Johnson-Brock 36
South Platte 48, Arthur County 23
Southern Valley 49, Minden 44
St. Paul 41, Gibbon 28
Stuart 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 46
Summerland 42, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Sutton 50, Superior 32
Wauneta-Palisade 62, Wallace 47
West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Hi-Line 30
Winnebago 57, Homer 41
Wood River 72, Sandy Creek 22
York 83, Ralston 11
Millard North 54, Columbus 51, OT
