HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Dec. 3)

The 2020-2021 NSAA basketball tournament tipped off on Thursday across Nebraska. Here are the scores from opening night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst 66, Ravenna 39

Arapahoe 48, Overton 22

Arlington 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Arthur County 48, South Platte 40

Auburn 69, Weeping Water 26

Aurora 50, Adams Central 44

Bennington 71, Wahoo 64

Blair 64, Harlan, Iowa 60

Blue Hill 45, Kenesaw 34

Central Valley 69, Palmer 45

Crete 49, Columbus Lakeview 29

Cross County 64, McCool Junction 43

Deshler 48, Exeter/Milligan 21

East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Riverside 51

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Elm Creek 70, Shelton 41

Freeman 52, Palmyra 41

Friend 39, Lewiston 37

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Hershey 64, Perkins County 36

Hitchcock County 41, Cambridge 30

Johnson-Brock 56, Sidney, Iowa 44

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Oakland-Craig 46

Lutheran High Northeast 61, Wisner-Pilger 50

Medicine Valley 66, Southwest 34

Norfolk Catholic 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 54

North Bend Central 71, Twin River 42

Omaha Concordia 74, Boys Town 51

Papillion-LaVista South 70, South Sioux City 23

Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29

Pleasanton 70, Axtell 62

Schuyler 51, Madison 24

Southern Valley 46, Minden 39

Spalding Academy 52, Heartland Lutheran 38

St. Paul 75, Gibbon 42

Stuart 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 37

Wakefield 53, Pender 43

Walthill 81, Santee 57

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Tri County 49

Winnebago 55, Homer 40

Wood River 53, Superior 21

York 64, Ralston 59

Millard North 95, Columbus 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 51, Grand Island 33

Papillion-LaVista 54, Elkhorn South 52

Gretna 49, Omaha North 35

Omaha Benson 72, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Central 97, Omaha Northwest 57

Western Conference Tournament(equals)

Alliance 60, Sidney 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 56, Aurora 38

Alma 44, Bertrand 31

Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23

Bennington 61, Wahoo 36

Blair 55, Omaha Mercy 36

Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26

Broken Bow 52, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28

Central Valley 51, Palmer 37

Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40

Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27

Diller-Odell 41, Pawnee City 26

East Butler 64, Cedar Bluffs 15

Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20

Exeter/Milligan 29, Deshler 27

Freeman 55, Palmyra 39

Fullerton 58, Burwell 28

Harvard 53, Giltner 15

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Heartland Lutheran 55, Spalding Academy 25

Hershey 48, Perkins County 34

Lewiston 47, Friend 36

Lexington 48, Gothenburg 42

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, Oakland-Craig 37

Louisville 50, Conestoga 32

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31

Madison 34, Schuyler 28

Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 48

North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16

North Central 60, Boyd County 22

North Platte 63, Grand Island Northwest 41

O’Neill 46, Valentine 26

Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Norfolk Catholic 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Bishop Neumann 29

Osceola 60, St. Edward 19

Overton 58, Arapahoe 32

Pender 54, Wakefield 53

Pierce 55, Howells/Dodge 43

Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26

Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Ravenna 49, Amherst 40

Santee 79, Walthill 38

Sidney, Iowa 44, Johnson-Brock 36

South Platte 48, Arthur County 23

Southern Valley 49, Minden 44

St. Paul 41, Gibbon 28

Stuart 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 46

Summerland 42, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Sutton 50, Superior 32

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Wallace 47

West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Hi-Line 30

Winnebago 57, Homer 41

Wood River 72, Sandy Creek 22

York 83, Ralston 11

Millard North 54, Columbus 51, OT

