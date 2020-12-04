Husker men’s basketball game against Florida A&M canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s men’s basketball game against Florida A&M scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Florida A&M program.

The positive test was within the “Tier 1 support staff personnel.”

“The game was canceled due to Big Ten Conference policy and out of an abundance of caution,” the athletic department said in a release.

