Lincoln lights map having biggest year yet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People are already getting into the Christmas spirit as decorations are going up in and outside of homes.

One Lincoln man has already done the leg work for you if you want to catch the best light displays around town.

In its fifth year, Phillip Wagoner’s Christmas light map is set to have its biggest year yet.

“This is definitely the most I’ve ever seen,” said Wagoner. “We’re getting close to 100 I think.”

In those five years, the interest in his holiday hobby has boomed.

Wagoner says he has the old stand-bys loaded into his interactive google map but continues to add on as submission roll in.

“A ton of interest right even before Thanksgiving,” said Wagoner. “I think people have extra time at home, what else can you do than put up Christmas. You buy more and wanna put up that big display.”

Wagoner says unfortunately he can’t take every single submission but he’s humbled that so many people use his creation to spread joy.

“I’d love to have every display on there but I think the map would just be a little too crowded,” said Wagoner.

It’s also one of the few holiday activities that’s already tailored to social distancing. With dozens of cars out Thursday night already to admire the homes on his list.

“I’m not in it for anything else I just want to provide something for people that I think they get some good use out of it,” said Wagoner.

Thursday alone that Facebook page has gathered about 2,000 new members and counting.

Wagoner says that the page is the best place to submit your displays.

