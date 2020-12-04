Lincoln’s Haymarket Unwrapped kicks off as a way to shop local

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 6th Annual Haymarket Unwrapped kicks off for the weekend. There are several small businesses and shops taking part, including George and Maeve.

Jody Domangue owns the children’s store, which is located inside the creamery building at 7th and “P” in the Haymarket.

George and Maeve has been open for about a year and a half, but they recently moved into this new Haymarket location in March. Domangue says she thought it was going to be an ideal location for shoppers, but the pandemic hasn’t turned things around in that way.

What inspired her to open her shop in the first place is that as a mother of five, she wanted one place to buy handmade, organic and vintage-inspired items for kids. Domangue says she hopes during the weekend of Haymarket Unwrapped, more people will realize her store is there, and hopefully, they’ll stop in and shop.

At George and Maeve, online orders have picked up quite a bit the past few months, but the number of people coming into her store has slowed down.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with all the people that have been supporting us, which is fun. We are constantly doing deliveries through town, and it kind of makes me cry every time I think about it with just how many people are trying their hardest to support local and small businesses,” Domangue told 10/11.

Domangue says a drop in customers coming into the creamery building and shopping hasn’t just affected her business but those around her as well, “It’s better than I thought it would be, with everything that’s going on and the bookstore closing down, which you know, broke our hearts, and the ice cream shop kind of only working their outdoor window. We did lose quite a few customers after that.”

Domangue says her store will be offering sales for Haymarket Unwrapped. If you’ve recently had a baby or know someone who has, George and Maeve has big sellers available like Kite Baby pajamas, Jellycat stuffed animals and wooden toys.

Even though Domangue hopes Haymarket Unwrapped brings new faces into her store, for those who don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, George and Maeve is still offering curbside pickup and online ordering.

George and Maeve isn’t the only small business you can support the weekend of Haymarket Unwrapped. Here are the others:

Best of Big Red

Burlington Antiques

Forever Faithful Boutique & Gifts

KD Designs

Licorice International

The Mill Haymarket

Newman Creations

Petals to Platinum

Ten Thousand Villages

For every $20 you spend this weekend at stores participating in Haymarket Unwrapped, your name will be entered in raffles to win prizes. Even though shops may limit the number of people inside their stores, masks are still required.

