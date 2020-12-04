Advertisement

LPD investigating at least 12 reports of vehicle and home windows shot out

Published: Dec. 4, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating 12 reports of windows being shot out, possibly with a BB gun, over the past few days, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

On Dec. 2, LPD said three different people called police to report broken windows in the areas of both 20th and B Streets and 19th and J Streets.

One involved a home window, while the other two were on vehicles. Investigators said those incidents occurred between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

A short time later, Lincoln Police said three separate reports were called in involving broken vehicle windows near 26th and T Streets.

The amount of damage from many of those incidents totaled around $1,400, police said.

If you have information on the crimes, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000.

