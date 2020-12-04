Advertisement

Mild Friday and a nice weekend expected for Nebraska

Dry and pleasant weekend for much of Nebraska. High temperatures will be well above average.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Abundant sunshine is expected for Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies along with mild temperatures.
Clear skies tonight and chilly with the low dropping into the upper 20s. Average lows for early December are around 20. Saturday will be a bit cooler in eastern Nebraska, but still nice with above average high temperatures. The highs will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Clear skies with lows Saturday night in the mid 20s. Partly to mostly sunny with the high in the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon and not as breezy.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with the high in the lower 50s. It just keeps on getting better with the high on Tuesday in the mid 50s. We are headed for the lower 60s on Wednesday and mostly sunny. Thursday will be a bit cooler, but still well above average with the high in the mid 50s along with a few more clouds.

Above average temperatures expected over the next 7 to 10 days.
