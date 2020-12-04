Advertisement

Nebraska BBB warns of puppy scams amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Nick Bohan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As many stay socially distanced inside, they are looking for new companions to keep them company. Scammers have noticed — and they’re finding new ways to trick their victims.

Quarantine has given us time at home, time with family, time to learn a new skill; or for some, time to find a new four-legged friend.

They’re being called quarantine puppies, and shopping for one online could get you caught up in a puppy scam.

“We are going to see this scam grow just over five times that what we did three years ago and very significantly just over last year. So cleary the uptick in this scheme is directly connected to COVID,” said Jim Hegarty of Nebraska’s Better Business Bureau.

Hegarty says scammers take images and videos from authentic kennel sites and create fake sites, sponsoring ads and pop-ups. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created the perfect storm for this type of scam.

“The scammers have a very good set up with this because clearly, they can say you’re not going to be able to visit with the puppy. You’re going to have to see it online. And because of the pandemic, we’re not going to have any physical contact. We’re going to need to ship it to you,” Hegarty said.

It should be a red flag if the seller will only engage with you through email or text, he said. If they want an abnormal type of payment like gift cards, that’s another signal. But there’s one technique Hagerty said could go a long way in determining whether it is a scam or not.

“Do a Google image search of the pet,” he said. “So cut and paste that image into Google, and again, if you see the pet that you are looking at showing up on a variety of sites, that is the ultimate tip-off to the rip-off that you are dealing with scammers.”

The Better Business Bureau said if you are looking for a pet or anything online and have questions or doubts to contact them — they are happy to help.

