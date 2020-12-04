Advertisement

Six more NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19

NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says six more staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

NDCS says the employees work at the following facilities: the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (3), the Omaha Correctional Center (1), the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (1), and the Lincoln Correctional Center (1).

Right now, 106 staff members are quarantining with active cases of the virus.

An update on the number of inmates affected by the Coronavirus is expected on Friday or Saturday.

