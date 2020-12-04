Smoke shop burglarized overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The door to a northeast Lincoln smoke shop was kicked in and items were stolen from the store, Lincoln Police said.

Officers responded to a security alarm at Highest Cloud, at 48th and Madison, around 3 a.m Friday.

On scene, LPD said officers found the front door kicked in, along with another door that was open.

A review of security video showed people inside the business after breaking in, where rolling papers and other smoking products were stolen, police said.

No damage or loss estimates have been released.

