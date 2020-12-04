Tracking COVID-19 in Lincoln’s wastewater proving to be valuable tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just like masks, social distancing and testing are tools in the fight against COVID-19. And so is wastewater.

“It gives us a picture of what’s happening in the entire community,” Dr. Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, head of UNL’s Civil and Environmental Engineering department said.

Every other week, Bartelt-Hunt collects samples of Lincoln’s wastewater, gleaning the information citizens flush down the toilet.

“We’ve found increasing levels of COVID-19 with some of the highest levels of the virus occurring in the last month and a half,” Bartelt-Hunt said.

Levels in the water have for the most part risen and fallen alongside the number of cases in the community, but they have the power to provide data testing can’t.

“Not everyone is getting tested, testing wastewater allows you to track those cases where people aren’t getting tested, or don’t know they have COVID-19,” Bartelt-Hunt said.

Another researcher with the Civil and Environmental Engineering department, Dr. Xu Li, is also analyzing this wastewater. He collected samples from manholes across Lincoln for 12 weeks in the summer and fall. His research looked specifically at where in Lincoln the virus is most prevalent.

“We found the concentrations are different between different manholes and do vary with time,” Li said. “For instance, one zip code could see a surge then a few weeks later a different one will.”

He said the next step in looking at that data is getting a breakdown of cases by zip code from the city to see how accurate the wastewater testing has been.

Both Li and Bartelt-Hunt said its too early to release any data from their research, but so far it seems very promising.

“Our hope is we can use this in the future,” Bartelt-Hunt said. “When the levels of the virus go down we can use this to show when the virus may be coming back.”

Bartelt-Hunt’s research also has the potential to show the efficacy of the precautions taken. She said they’ve started collecting wastewater from various college campuses and Omaha Public School buildings.

“We’re trying to expand and use it to inform what are the safest ways to keep students in school, keep the community operating,” she said.

As for the safety of the water leaving the processing plant, Bartelt-Hunt said it has no viable traces of COVID-19.

According to the City, all of the water goes through a UV-light disinfecting process, killing viruses and bacteria and making the water safe for those who may come in contact with it.

