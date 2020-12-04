UNL students offered three-week sessions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fall semester at UNL ended at Thanksgiving. And students won’t be back to campus for the spring semester until the end of January. Many are taking advantage of a chance to pick up extra classes. Now a student like Rob Buhl can return to farm with his dad near Osceola a little sooner than planned.

A grain merchandising class is giving Rob Buhl information he’ll use when he returns to the family farm. And he’ll be back home a semester earlier now.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be an intense three weeks, but I’ll just make time for that and make sure I take care of what needs to be done and graduate in December,” Buhl said.

A variety of online classes over the next few months give students the opportunity to broaden career skills, get ahead on their degree requirements…or in Buhl’s case, graduate early.

Amy Struthers is the experiential learning coordinator at UNL. She said this gives students an awesome opportunity to explore new classes, to get experiential learning under their belts, or maybe even to repeat a class that has kind of stumped them in the past so they can continue to move forward in their degree.

Nearly 60 courses are being offered during the sessions. Struthers said that faculty have come up with some marvelous ways to develop exciting, interesting courses that still help students acquire the knowledge, the fundamental knowledge and the critical thinking skills that they need to be successful in their careers and in life.

It’s been a tough year for students as they navigate university life during a pandemic. But Buhl said the lesson in resilience and gratitude will not be forgotten.

“Life’s gonna throw you curve balls and you never know,” said Buhl. “And there’s a lot of opportunities through adversity. And one of them is it allows me to graduate in December here.”

The three-week session in December and January offer a variety of classes from basic course requirements to special topics such as the history of pandemics and designing your life after college. All the classes are online.

