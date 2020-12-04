USPS extends hours for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The United States Postal Service has announced that they will be open on select Sundays in addition to their normal hours to help with the holiday hustle.

Fourteen offices will have the new hours across Nebraska, including two of them in Omaha and one in Elkhorn.

The post offices located at 1124 Pacific Street and 5346 S. 136th Street in Omaha will be open on December 6th, 13th, and 20th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Offices in Fremont, Bellevue, and Elkhorn will also be open on those Sundays during the same hours those offices are available in the map below.

