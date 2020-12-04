Advertisement

Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

Peru Police officers and other volunteers help corner Wally the Wallaroo on the train tracks...
Peru Police officers and other volunteers help corner Wally the Wallaroo on the train tracks behind Maze Lumber, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Peru, Ill. Wally escaped from his owner Nathan Drewel in Peru shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Wally jumped into the Illinois River and was rescued by a random fishing boat who scooped him up in a fishing net and was transported to Bridgeview Animal Hospital in Peru for treatment.(Scott Anderson/NewsTribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Ill. (AP) — Police in Peru, Illinois, are no strangers to chases — unless what they’re after hops away on two legs.

Officers in the city about 95 miles (152 kilometers) southwest of Chicago were joined Wednesday afternoon by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo that bounded through yards and along streets and roads.

Native to Australia, wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. This bloke — named Wally — got away from his owner in LaSalle County.

Fearing that the marsupial might get hit by a vehicle, Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei shut down nearby roads.

Wally eventually made his way into a river.

“I had to hold back the owner of Wally because he wanted to enter the Illinois River and that would have been tragic,” Bernabei told WLS-TV.

Two anglers were nearby.

“We were screaming and pointing. We were saying, ‘Get your net out, get your net out,’” Bernabei told the (Peoria) Journal Star. “They yelled, ‘It’s not a dog!’ We said ... ‘It’s not a dog, it’s a wallaroo.’”

They used a net to fish Wally from the frigid water and into their boat before taking him to shore.

“He was so cold we couldn’t register his temperature on the thermometer,” said veterinarian Allison Spayer. “We warmed him up. We dried him off.”

Bernabei said Wednesday was “probably the best day of the year, so far.”

“It was a neat thing to get him out of the river and get him to a warm place and get him treated,” he said.

Police said they planned to verify that Wally’s owner had a permit for a wallaroo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Sweeney
Officer, trooper injured Thursday released from hospital
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee
Gym owners react to youth sports restarting
Lincoln youth sports and activities may resume Monday
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Briley Phillip
LPD: Driver arrested for hitting teen with car

Latest News

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
COVID-19 relief: What’s on the table as Congress seeks deal
States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
While Joe Biden has thrown his support behind a bipartisan economic relief bill of about $900...
Biden predicts ‘bleak future’ if Congress doesn’t act on aid
The Department of Health and Human Services says at least 20 million Americans will be able to...
HHS: COVID vaccine available to 20 million Americans by end of year