Weekend Forecast: Staying seasonally mild and dry through the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild and dry weather looks to continue as we head into the upcoming weekend as the overall weather pattern will remain unchanged for at least the next few days.

Into Saturday, more sunshine is expected and while a weak cold front is expected to have backed through the area, temperatures should remain well above seasonal averages, but may be a few degrees cooler than Friday. Look for highs ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s across the state. There will be a more noticeable breeze on Saturday - especially for eastern Nebraska - with northwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH with some wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures may cool back a few degrees on Saturday for eastern Nebraska, but overall will still remain very mild for early December. (KOLN)

Nothing really changes into the day on Sunday, so we’ll expect another mild and dry day across the state as we finish the weekend. Winds should be from the north and not quite as strong on Sunday, blowing at 5 to 10 MPH for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures stay mild through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s on Sunday. (KOLN)

Through much of next week, the unseasonably mild temperatures are on track to continue with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A cold front looks to potentially swing through the area on Thursday, which will bring down temperatures a bit for Friday, but even then we’ll still be looking at fairly seasonal temperatures to finish the work week next week.

Temperatures will stay above average over the next 7 days with cooler weather looming on the horizon. (KOLN)

Chances for moisture continue to come up empty as much of the next week yields little to no chance for moisture - let alone any significant moisture that would help with drought conditions across the state. It looks like just beyond day 7 that there could be some chances for a wintry mix, but that’s still a pretty long way away.

