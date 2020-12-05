CHI Health hosting Miracle on 91st St. Saturday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Families might be familiar with CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s Miracle on 70th St. Christmas event, but this year’s event is going to look a little different.

CHI Health is calling it Miracle on 91st St. It’s going to be a social distanced, drive through nativity scene along with Santa at the end. It’s going on Saturday night at the Heart Hospital on South 91st St. instead on 70th.

Those with the hospital said it was important to modify this year’s event and not cancel because so many events have been cancelled already in 2020.

“The community has supported us throughout the past many months, and this is another way we can support them,” said Derek Vance President, CHI Health. “There won’t be a lot of holiday parties this year of course, so this is one way we can show our thanks.”

It’s a one night only event. Every one is welcome and it’s free. It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. All kids that attend will receive a free gift bag.

