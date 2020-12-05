Civic Nebraska to hand out masks, hand sanitizer to those in need.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re in need of hand sanitizer, soap or masks, Civic Nebraska is there to help.

Civic Nebraska is partnering with The Bay to hold a drive-through PPE Distribution event on Saturday. Each family to come through can get a gallon of hand sanitizer and soap, 50 disposable masks and more.

Their goal is to help keep everyone safe.

“The important thing is people are safe when they’re going out in the community, when they’re going to get groceries or have to do something outside of their homes, so it can protect them and their families,” Renae Ninneman, Civic Nebraska.

The distribution is at The Bay, which is at 21st and Y Street. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for families with students in Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast Community Learning Centers and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They have 300 bags of supplies and it’s first come first serve.

