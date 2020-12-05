Advertisement

Civic Nebraska to hand out masks, hand sanitizer to those in need

Civic Nebraska to hand out masks, hand sanitizer to those in need.
Civic Nebraska to hand out masks, hand sanitizer to those in need.(10/11 NOW)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re in need of hand sanitizer, soap or masks, Civic Nebraska is there to help.

Civic Nebraska is partnering with The Bay to hold a drive-through PPE Distribution event on Saturday. Each family to come through can get a gallon of hand sanitizer and soap, 50 disposable masks and more.

Their goal is to help keep everyone safe.

“The important thing is people are safe when they’re going out in the community, when they’re going to get groceries or have to do something outside of their homes, so it can protect them and their families,” Renae Ninneman, Civic Nebraska.

The distribution is at The Bay, which is at 21st and Y Street. It’s open from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for families with students in Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast Community Learning Centers and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They have 300 bags of supplies and it’s first come first serve.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Sweeney
Officer, trooper injured Thursday released from hospital
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Gym owners react to youth sports restarting
Lincoln youth sports and activities may resume Monday
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Briley Phillip
LPD: Driver arrested for hitting teen with car

Latest News

Church, construction company team up to provide food for people in quarantine
Lincoln church provides groceries to those in quarantine
Contemplate Lincoln church and J-Tech Construction have teamed up to provide groceries for...
Lincoln church provides groceries for those in quarantine
Andy Hoffman and his family
ESPN featuring Team Jack and Andy Hoffman
Temperatures may cool back a few degrees on Saturday for eastern Nebraska, but overall will...
Weekend Forecast: Staying seasonally mild and dry through the weekend