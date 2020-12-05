Game Day: Huskers vs Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska heads back on the road for the second straight week on Saturday when the Huskers travel to West Lafayette, Ind., for a Big Ten West matchup with Purdue. Game time at Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT with television coverage on BTN.

Nebraska enters its final road contest of the 2020 campaign with a 1-4 record, following a 26-20 loss at Iowa last Friday. The Huskers went toe to toe with the Hawkeyes for 60 minutes, leading the contest by a touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, the Hawkeyes rallied to take a fourth-quarter lead and two late Nebraska turnovers proved costly.

The game at Purdue is part of a three-game December slate to finish the season. Following this week’s matchup, Nebraska will play host to Minnesota on Dec. 12, with a Big Ten East crossover opponent to be determined for Dec. 19.

Purdue will bring a 2-3 record into Saturday’s game after a 37-30 loss to Rutgers this past weekend. The Boilermakers have been involved in tight games throughout the season. Each of their first five contests decided by seven or fewer points, including three close losses over the past three weeks.

Coach Jeff Brohm’s team features a high-powered offensive attack. Purdue ranks among the Big Ten leaders, averaging 304.0 passing yards per game. The Boilermakers are fueled by one of the nation’s top receiving tandems with junior Rondale Moore and sophomore David Bell averaging 96.0 and 98.6 receiving yards per game, respectively.

