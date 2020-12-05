Advertisement

Lincoln church provides groceries for those in quarantine

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bonnie Burgeson had been in quarantine for more than a week after she was exposed to COVID-19 through a friend when she got a surprise delivery that lifted her spirits.

Two grocery bags dropped off at her front door.

“It was nice to be thought of,” Burgeson said.

The bags were packed by Contemplate Lincoln and J-Tech Construction after Pastor Adam Luedtke saw a need.

“I saw a few of my friends who were losing income because they’re in quarantine so they can’t participate in other programs and that puts you in the bind of being quarantined and needing to feed your family,” Luedtke said.

He teamed up with J-Tech to start the program, Care Packages for the Quarantined. They pack bags full of items like peanut butter, bread, cereal, canned soups and other shelf stable items.

“Things that are simple and easy if you’re sick, which some of those quarantined are, you may not feel up to cooking a whole meal,” Luedtke said.

As of Friday morning, 12 care packages had been delivered, but Luedtke said the demand was increasing quickly.

“It went from two a day to three a day to seven a day,” he said.

Their hope is that this won’t just address hunger, but also make it easier for people to stay in quarantine.

“I was tempted at different times to go to the grocery store because it seemed like it wouldn’t hurt anything,” Burgeson said. “But I knew I had to follow the guidelines so I think this would be an incentive for people to stay inside.”

If you’d like to donate to the program or sign up to receive groceries, go to contemplatelincoln.com.

