Lincoln Police responds to burglary at vape shop

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at CBD Remedies on 2525 Pine Lake Road Saturday morning.

According to the LPD, officers arrived at the location at around 2 a.m. The glass front door had been shattered, and the alarm activated. No other losses were noted.

Currently, there are no suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

