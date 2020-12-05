Lincoln Police responds to burglary at vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at CBD Remedies on 2525 Pine Lake Road Saturday morning.

According to the LPD, officers arrived at the location at around 2 a.m. The glass front door had been shattered, and the alarm activated. No other losses were noted.

Currently, there are no suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

