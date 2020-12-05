Advertisement

Lincoln youth sports return Dec. 7, vaccines expected by mid-December

For a second time, youth and high school sports are being put on hold.
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While youth sports are coming back to Lincoln, stricter protocols are now in place.

LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said, “We intend to follow these protocols very diligently and we understand that they’ve been strengthened.”

Event organizers and facilities will have to fill out a questionnaire from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department with several different topics and discussions each will have to address.

It includes giving a facility description, how to properly social distance; manage seating areas for spectators and a plan to notify families of possible COVID-19 exposure. A full list of the topics can be found here.

Health officials said having three weeks off from youth sports has given them time to plan this out and Dr. Joel would agree.

“These three weeks has been very difficult for our students and very difficult for our parents, and difficult as well for I’m sure our coaches and sponsors. But, we did support the directed health measure,” Dr. Joel said.

Expecting to come to Lincoln days after youth sports is COVID-19 vaccines.

Nebraska DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said, “For the week of December 13 through the 19th, we are anticipating the Pfizer vaccine of 15,600.”

Health Director Pat Lopez said her department is working with a vaccine advisory board in Lincoln to plan out the distribution.

Lopez said, “It’s important to know that when these vaccines are available that they’ll be as safe as possible.”

Although it won’t be available for everyone right away, Lopez wants everyone to get them when possible.

