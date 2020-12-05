Advertisement

Nebraska State Senator works to craft legal cannabis bill

Photo circa 2019 when State Sen. Amy Wishart first formed the Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana...
Photo circa 2019 when State Sen. Amy Wishart first formed the Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws ballot committee.(State Senator Anna Wishart)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Senator Anna Wishart announced on Saturday that their team is drafting a ballot initiative to legalize cannabis for adult use.

State Senator Anna Wishart posted on Facebook that in light of the successful ballot measures in South Dakota and yesterday’s vote in the House of Representatives, their team is drafting a ballot initiative.

Wishart said that they will introduce ballot language for full adult use legalization of cannabis in January to join our medical cannabis initiative for Nebraskans to vote on in 2022.

