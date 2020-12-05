Paper Ballet Swan Dance Team crafts ornaments to help People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Paper Ballet Swan Dance Team is always hoping to spread kindness, and this year they’re doing it in the form of ornaments.

The group has created 2,000 ornaments decorated by team members across the state. They will be selling them for $15 to benefit the People’s City Mission, the cost of a night at the shelter.

Lincoln Dancer Ava Strunk has made 300 of those ornaments with her family.

Now that we have the pandemic we haven’t been able to do the recital but this year we’ve just been trying to find every way we can to reach out to the community and spread kindness,” said Strunk.

Those ornaments are on sale at the People’s City Mission.

You can either stop by to purchase or call ahead Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

