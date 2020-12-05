Advertisement

Seward mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday.

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Seward is starting a mask mandate for its residents starting 10 a.m. on Saturday. It’ll be the 17th Nebraska City to do so.

All businesses in Seward will now require people to wear masks while inside public buildings. Like Lincoln, everyone five years and older will be required to wear a face mask, including in schools.

Masks aren’t required for some things, such as sitting at a table in a restaurant and giving a socially distant public speech.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Sweeney
Officer, trooper injured Thursday released from hospital
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Farley
Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Gym owners react to youth sports restarting
Lincoln youth sports and activities may resume Monday

Latest News

Boys basketball highlights from December 4, 2020
Week 1: Nebraska High School Basketball Highlights
Nebraska will play at Purdue at 11 a.m. this Saturday
Game Day: Huskers vs Purdue
ESPN featuring Team Jack, Andy Hoffman
ESPN featuring Team Jack, Andy Hoffman
CHI Health is calling it Miracle on 91st St. It’s going to be a social distanced, drive through...
CHI Health hosting Miracle on 91st St. Saturday night