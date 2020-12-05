Seward mask mandate goes into effect on Saturday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Seward is starting a mask mandate for its residents starting 10 a.m. on Saturday. It’ll be the 17th Nebraska City to do so.

All businesses in Seward will now require people to wear masks while inside public buildings. Like Lincoln, everyone five years and older will be required to wear a face mask, including in schools.

Masks aren’t required for some things, such as sitting at a table in a restaurant and giving a socially distant public speech.

