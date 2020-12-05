Sunday Forecast: More mild, dry weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains unchanged as we head into the day on Sunday and into next week as the weather pattern will remain very quiet with mild and dry weather dominating the forecast as we head into next week.

Sunday will be a copy and paste kind of day where we should see nearly identical weather to what we saw on Saturday - perhaps with a bit less wind. Temperatures across the state will again range from the upper 40s to upper 50s for most with mostly sunny skies and a light north breeze.

Mostly sunny skies with mild December temperatures are expected in Lincoln on Sunday. (KOLN)

More sunshine and mild temperatures are expected Sunday to finish the weekend. (KOLN)

Temperatures should continue to rise as we head into the week next week as a ridge across the western U.S. slides east through our area. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could get near records highs across the state, including in Lincoln. We finally begin to see the pattern change late next week as the upper level ridge moves east of the area and an upper level trough and low pressure system swing into the Plains. This will bring cooler temperatures and chances for a wintry mix of rain and snow into the forecast for Friday and into Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the week next week with near record highs possible on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler, more active weather arrives for Friday into the weekend. (KOLN)

Dry weather will continue to plague the area for Sunday through most of next week until late in the week. As always, while our best chance for moisture is nearly a week away, stay tuned to the latest forecast as things will change as we head through the week.

