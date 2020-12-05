Zoo Lights Powered by LES is back on with modifications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo Lights has received approval to run Zoo Lights Powered by LES for Dec. 8 with modifications, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said they will be on-site reviewing the event and will approve further dates or made modifications to the event as needed.

The Zoo said currently they do not have the approval to put tickets back on sale or reschedule earlier canceled dates.

This doesn’t come without some changes to the event. Currently the modifications, per the Health Department include:

• There will be no food or beverages served at the event

• The train will not be running. If you purchased train tickets, you will be automatically refunded the cost. You do not need to take any further action.

• All indoor spaces will be closed

• Please remain in your vehicle until your scheduled time

• All social distancing guidelines must be followed

• Masks must be worn at all times while on the Zoo grounds.

The Zoo said in a Facebook post:

“Although the event might seem a bit different than last year, we are overjoyed to invite you back to Zoo Lights Powered by LES for more holiday magic! We are humbled by your support and enthusiasm for the event and are looking forward to showcasing the beautiful lights display the Zoo team has prepared for you. The responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy is not one that we take lightly. At this event, you will see the highest level of safety protocols and procedures.”

